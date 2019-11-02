HARRISIONBURG — The Waynesboro Little Giants fell to Turner Ashby, 75-6, in the fourth annual Shenandoah Valley High School Football Classic at James Madison University’s Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday night.
Waynesboro was back on the playing field one week after forfeiting a game to Spotswood when the team didn’t have enough available players.
The Knights’ Grant Swinehart dominated the Little Giants in the first quarter. It began when Swinehart found the end zone early after a turnover from Waynesboro, hauling in a 58-yard touchdown pass just three minutes into the game. Halfway through the period, Swinehart scored again, putting the Knights up 13-0.
Turner Ashby’s Jared Peake caught a 51-yard touchdown pass with 4:37 on the clock, leaving Waynesboro trailing 20-0. Knights’ quarterback C.J. Haskins connected with Swinehart once more in the opening quarter on a 50-yard score. With the two-point conversion, TA advanced to a 34-0 lead.
With minutes remaining in the first quarter, Waynesboro’s Ryan Barbour carried to the 31-yard line. A fumble on the following play was recovered by Turner Ashby allowing Swinehart to score his fourth touchdown of the night. As the seconds ticked, Waynesboro fumbled again, allowing Nico Valle to score a 57-yard touchdown as the Knights led 48-0 after 12 minutes.
“I thought TA played a really good game. As far as us, I don’t think we stood out at all. We can play better than we are,” Waynesboro head coach Shawn Moran said.
Swinehart picked up right where he left off in the second period, flipping the score to 55-0. Two more Little Giants fumbles allowed sophomore Jalin Quintanilla and Haskins to found the end zone for the Knights, ending the first half at 68-0.
The Little Giants attempted to flip the script in the second half, recovering a fumble from the Knights on the 42 in the third quarter. Waynesboro’s Jose Ruiz carried it to the 25-yard line with 6:30 on the clock. Freshman quarterback Adam Jackson connected with Jordan Gaylor for the team’s first and only touchdown of the night.
“From a kid who’s never played quarterback before to now, you wouldn’t know that unless I told you,” Moran said. “He’s gotten tremendously better over the course of the season. He’s really grown a lot this year.”
Waynesboro held Turner Ashby to just one more touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“Overall we did pretty good but we just have to work on the little things in our defense. We can do a lot better,” Jackson said.
The loss marks Waynesboro’s (0-9, 0-4) 20th straight loss over three seasons. According to the Four Seasons Football website, the Little Giants 20-game losing streak is tied for third most-active slide in the state with Meadowbrook, a class 5 school located in the Richmond area.
Class 1 Cumberland has the dubious honor of the longest at 37, while Class 4 Park View-Sterling is second at 26. Cumberland gained the top spot when Kempsville ended its massive 63-game skid on Oct. 25.
