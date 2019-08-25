For second-year Waynesboro head football coach Shawn Moran, this season’s team won’t look much like the one he inherited in 2018.
That’s because, except for just a few returners, everyone else on this season’s roster was either a junior varsity player last year, a current freshman, or haven’t played organized football at all.
To say the 2019 challenge for the Little Giants is daunting would be an understatement, and that’s coming off a winless campaign last year.
Size-wise, the Little Giants are well, little, with a majority of their players either freshmen or sophomores.
With no jayvee team this season, these underclassmen will have to grow up literally in three months.
“It will be a culture shock for a lot of them,” Moran said. “But it’s part of a progress.”
A progress that Moran and the rest of the veteran Waynesboro coaching staff say will result in experienced, skilled players next season and beyond.
“The core of our team is the sophomore group,” Moran said.
In addition, the Little Giants only 25 healthy players for Friday’s scrimmage against three-time defending Class 1A state champion Riverheads, which dressed double Waynesboro.
And if things couldn’t get any worse, starting quarterback Ethan Burch went down with an ankle injury at the Riverheads Jamboree on Aug. 17. Burch's return is undetermined, but Moran thinks that the injury is less serious than first thought.
“We’re banged up right now,” Moran said. “But the kids are hungry to be successful and we need the actual speed of real games to get better.”
The Little Giants when all are healthy could send out 28-29 players. “We’ve had some new ones trickle in late, but we’ve also had some trickle out in addition to the injuries,” Moran said.
Depth and keeping bodies healthy will be a season-long concern for the Little Giants, with a tough nondistrict schedule in addition to the grueling wars in the Valley District. Most of the players will play on both sides of the ball in addition to special teams duties.
“If we get anyone hurt, we lose two spots,” Moran said.
While the roster is largely inexperienced, the coaching staff is not. In addition to Moran, who has been involved in the program for over a decade, former Wilson and Waynesboro head coach Derek McDaniel (the current athletic director), and former Stuarts Draft head coaches Tom Goforth and Jake Gray, along with former Little Giant standout Cory Clark are among the coaches.
“I couldn’t do this without them,” Moran said.
If the youthful Waynesboro contingent can pick up on the wealth of coaching knowledge from the staff and apply it, the Little Giants can get ahead of the learning curve. By the end of the season, if healthy, they should be playing their best ball and could be ready for an upset.
“We have a chance to develop some really good football players,” Moran said. “They have fight and toughness, but it’s going to be baptism under fire.”
Waynesboro opens against neighboring county rival Wilson Memorial on Friday in Fishersville for a 7 p.m. kickoff.