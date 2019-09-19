The Waynesboro High School football team renews its rivalry with Western Albemarle on Friday night when the Warriors come over Afton Mountain to take on the Little Giants.
Both teams are searching for their first wins of the season. Waynesboro is off to an 0-3 start after suffering lopsided setbacks to Wilson Memorial, Stuarts Draft and Fort Defiance. Western Albemarle, which had a bye during the first week of the season, has lost to Turner Ashby and Spotswood in its first two games.
Here is everything you need to know about Friday night’s matchup.
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Western Albemarle (0-2) lost to Spotswood, 35-0. Waynesboro (0-3) lost to Fort Defiance, 45-8.
When Western Albemarle has the ball: The Warriors have struggled out of the gate as they look to develop some chemistry up front on both sides of the ball. QB Carter Shifflett has the ability to make plays with his arm and his legs. RB Austin Shifflett is a bruising runner that has the ability to take over a game and WR Breaker Mendenhall is a matchup nightmare on the outside.
When Waynesboro has the ball: The Little Giants are a program in transition. Coach Shawn Moran’s team scored its first points of the season late in last week’s loss to Fort Defiance when senior Jose Ruiz scored late in the fourth quarter. QB Ethan Burch is an experienced presence in the huddle for a young Waynesboro team.
The skinny: After a disappointing outing last week in its home opener against Spotswood, Western Albemarle should be highly motivated for Friday’s nondistrict showdown with Waynesboro. The Warriors have won 14 of 17 meetings between the two programs, including the past 13 games in a row. The last meeting between the schools was a 33-28 victory during the 2014 playoffs.
