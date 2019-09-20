WAYNESBORO — Western Albemarle scored early and often Friday night in a 42-6 win over Waynesboro that spoiled the Little Giants’ homecoming night.
The visiting Warriors, who picked up their first win of the season, scored on the opening series of the game and never looked back.
Western took 10 plays in that first series to get the ball down to the 14-yard line. On the next play, quarterback Carter Shifflett scored on a keeper around the left side. Junior Ellie Smartt’s kick was good to put Western in front 7-0 at the 2:55 mark in the first period.
The visitors scored again with 9:35 remaining in the second quarter when Carter Shifflett found the outstretched hands of Breaker Mendenhall, who was standing 30 yards downfield in the corner of the end zone. Smartt again split the uprights to run the score to 14-0.
Three plays after the ensuing kickoff, Mendenhall picked off a Waynesboro pass and took the ball to the Western 40-yard line. Five plays later, Austin Shifflett ran four yards around the right side for the score. With Smartt’s aim again true, the score stood at 21-0 with 5:29 left in the half.
Waynesboro’s Te’Shawn Gamble then thrilled the homecoming crowd with a 63-yard kickoff return to go deep into Warrior territory. Three plays later, on third and 10 at the 35-yard line, Ethan Burch hit Jamez Bolden, who then slipped through a crowd of tacklers to find pay dirt. The extra point attempt failed, leaving the score 21-6 at the 4:23 mark. The TD marked just the second score of the season for the Giants.
Western Albemarle scored once more with 1:01 remaining in the half. The Warriors methodically moved the ball to the two-yard line over 10 plays. Carter Shifflett then dove into the end zone on the keeper and Smartt again proved her worth with the PAT to make it 28-6 at the half.
The visitors did not take long to score after the half. On the fifth play of the third quarter, Carter Shifflett found Austin Shifflett on a 25-yard pass play for a touchdown. Smartt’s kick made it 35-6 with 9:59 remaining in the third period.
Waynesboro couldn’t make good on the next possession and a punt gave the ball to Western. It took Carter Shifflett just three pass plays to again hit pay dirt. His 37-yard bomb found Will Mitchell in the corner of the end zone. Smartt was good again to round out the evening’s scoring at 42-6 with 5:36 left in the third period as neither team put any points on the board in the final quarter.
Waynesboro coach Shawn Moran remained optimistic about his squad despite the lopsided loss.
“It’s a process,” he said. “I know the kids wish it was going faster than it is, but they are practicing well and going about things the right way. We are a young team with a lot of underclassmen. They are a joy to work with and are trying their guts out. If they stick to the plan they will eventually reap the rewards,” he said.
Carter Shifflett finished 6 for 9 passing for 128 yards and three TDs to lead the Warriors. He also had nine carries for 97 yards and two rushing TDs. Junior Austin Shifflett had 11 carries for 76 yards and 1 TD, while John Buetow rushed for 50 yards. Western’s leading tackler for the evening was Cameron Greene who had three solo tackles and five assists.
The Giants (0-4) are on the road next week at Fluvanna, while Western (1-2) travels to Monticello.
