Who’s in? Who’s out? That’s the theme resonating in football when playoff time rolls around.
That’s especially true this week in high school football as the regular season reaches its final Friday. Only 48 minutes stand between making the postseason or packing up the uniforms.
Riverheads (9-0) and Stuarts Draft (9-0) have definitely punched their playoff tickets as the Gladiators have the No. 1 seed locked up in Region 1B, while the Cougars are on the cusp of doing the same in Region 2B, meaning home-field advantage throughout regional play for both schools.
The Gladiators would also be on track to host a Class 1 state semifinal for a second consecutive year as they enjoy a wide points margin over Rappahannock, the current top seed in Region 1A.
But for Fort Defiance (5-4), Buffalo Gap (5-4) and Staunton (2-7), they are right smack in the middle of that 48-minute window where their postseason hopes can go either way, according to Monday’s release of the Virginia High School League’s power rankings.
And as the luck of the schedule has it, the Indians and Bison battle each other Friday in what could be an elimination game for either one.
The Indians moved back into the eighth and final playoff spot in Region 3C after their win over Wilson Memorial, but Fluvanna County (4-5), which was No. 7 last week but dropped to No. 9 after a 36-22 loss at Orange County, is nipping at Fort’s heels. The Flyin’ Flucos finish at home against two-win Monticello.
Western Albemarle (4-5), which is just ahead of Fort at No. 7, hosts a surging Orange County squad that has won three straight. Bottom line for the Indians is they need to beat Gap and take all the guesswork out of their postseason fate. Fort hasn’t appeared in the playoffs since 2012.
The Bison only have one team to worry about other than themselves. Gap is No. 8 in Region 2B and will clinch a spot by beating the Indians, but the Bison also have the luxury of knowing if Staunton loses Friday they will still make the postseason.
The Storm close out at home against the Green Hornets in a matchup of two struggling teams that have combined for 14 straight losses. Staunton is on a six-game slide, while Wilson has dropped eight since opening the season with a victory. Despite the losing streak, the Storm only trail the Bison by a razor-thin margin of 18.00-17.56.
You can bet fans and school officials at Fort, Gap and Staunton will be closely checking for score updates on the Internet throughout Friday night.
But if the truth is told, all the attention Friday will be focused on Stuarts Draft to see whether the Gladiators or Cougars will finish the regular season unbeaten after their showdown.
However, other than one team finishing 10-0 and the other 9-1, the game has virtually no playoff implications since the schools are in different classifications. Draft, if it stays No. 1 in Region 2B, is in a close battle with Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, the current top seed in Region 2A, for home-field rights in the Class 2 state semifinals.
The Gladiators and Cougars are hoping to bring double state football championships back to Augusta County for the first time when postseason play begins Nov. 15. If the football gods shine on the two teams, both would play for state titles at Salem Stadium on Dec. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.