FISHERSVILLE — Although the Wilson Memorial football team will still be competing in the Shenandoah District this fall, it moves up in classification ranks from Class 2 to Class 3.
If the Green Hornets qualify for postseason play, they will be moving up in competition to slightly larger schools and possibly bigger football teams in size and numbers to play.
But first, the Hornets must navigate through their nondistrict schedule, which begins Friday against neighboring rival Waynesboro, which they beat 47-28 in 2018.
“The guys have been getting after it,” veteran Wilson head coach Jeremiah Major said. “We are trying to figure things out and get rid of penalties and turnovers.”
The penalties and turnovers Major were referring came in scrimmages against Central Lunenburg and Millbrook.
In order to beef up the schedule for the riggers of their baptism by fire in Class 3, the Hornets have added Valley District teams Turner Ashby and Spotswood, while playing at former Shenandoah District contender Luray, which has moved to the Bull Run District, in two weeks. Wilson’s other nondistrict clash is also a road trip to Page County, which also exited the Shenandoah for the Bull Run.
“The energy is there, the enthusiasm and the willingness to learn,” Major said.
Last year, the Hornets finished 5-5 in the regular season and made the Region 2B playoffs, but lost in the first round to powerhouse East Rockingham.
Although Wilson doesn’t have blazing speed, Major said the team as a whole plays quickly.
“Plus we are bigger than we have been for a long time,” he said.
But the Hornets are not an experienced group, with only three starters returning on both sides of the ball.
“We have to improve on defense this season and eliminate mistakes on game day,” Major said.
With 37 players dressed out, the Hornets have decent depth, and Major indicated that only three players will have to play both ways to start the season.
But the Hornets can be explosive on offense where they run the pistol wing-T, with both junior quarterback Caden Welcher and junior running back Cobey Rothgeb returning along with experienced linemen Nathan Cash, Waylon Coffey and Garrett Staton.
Wilson’s 4-3 defense is going to have to do a much better job stopping opposing offenses. The defense allowed 37.4 points per game last season, including three games over 50 and three more over 40.
With just three starters returning on the defensive side, that likely will be a work in progress in the early weeks.
In order for the Hornets to make the Region 3C playoffs in their inaugural season, they will almost certainly need to be better than .500 since they are competing against stiffer competition of the Valley, Jefferson and Seminole districts, and let’s not forget to mention a vastly improved Fort Defiance squad from the Shenandoah, for one of the eight regional spots up for grabs.
Fort finished 5-5 in 2018 and just missed out on securing a postseason berth in Region 3C.
