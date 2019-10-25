FISHERSVILLE — Buffalo Gap’s Seth Fitzgerald took the ball 77 yards on the first play of the game Friday night and the Bison never looked back to defeat Shenandoah District rival Wilson Memorial in a night of offensive fireworks, 66-42. The game was a homecoming of sorts for Gap coach Bradley Wygant who was on the Wilson coaching staff last season.
“I had a great career at Wilson and now I am blessed to have a chance at Gap where the young men have really embraced what we are trying to do,” said Wygant of his team which is now 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the district.
Wilson slides to 1-7, having lost its last seven games after winning its season opener against Waynesboro. Despite their loss, the Hornets showed a lot of offense prowess, often matching the visitors big play for big play in a night where the fans got their money’s worth with 108 points going up on the scoreboard.
After the opening TD, in which Tucker Kiracofe added the two-point conversion, the Hornets quickly answered when quarterback Kaden Welcher scampered 66 yards on the keeper and Ryan Ingersoll kicked the extra point. With 10:30 still remaining in the opening period, the score stood at 8-7.
Gap expanded its lead on the next series when Bryce Hildebrand barged in from the four-yard-line. Kiracofe added the extra two points and it was 16-7 with 6:17 left in the period.
The Hornets answered again when Cobey Rothgeb raced 56 yards up the right sidelines and Ingersoll kicked the PAT to trail by two, 16-14. The Bison proved to be relentless, however, going up 24-14 with 58 seconds left in the opening period. Hildebrand took the ball in from the nine and Kiracofe tacked on two more points.
The Bison added to their total at the 10:10 mark in the second period when Kiracofe took the ball 54 yards down the left sideline. The two-point attempt failed. Late in the half, Kiracofe again hit pay dirt, this time from six yards out. Hildebrand added the two-point run. That TD sent the teams into the locker room with Gap holding a 38-14 lead.
A fired-up Wilson came out after half and nearly matched the Bison’s offensive output in the final two quarters. The Hornets struck early when Dajor Carter ran the ball 34 yards then hauled in a Welcher pass on the next play for a 21-yard TD. The PAT kick failed to make the score 38-20.
The Bison then found their own aerial game when Samuel Holden hit Cory Conner on a 13-yard strike. The two-point attempt failed. Gap cemented its victory on the next series when Holden blocked Wilson’s punt at about the 25-yard-line. Chad Cline recovered the ball in the endzone for the Gap score. The kick missed, but Gap held a commanding 50-20 lead.
Each team scored twice in the final period with Gap hitting pay dirt first on a 13-yard Kiracofe run. Fitzgerald then hit Holden with a pass for the two-point conversion at the 9:24 mark. It didn’t take Wilson long to answer when Welcher found Rothgeb on a 63-yard pass play. Ingersoll’s PAT made it 58-35 with 8:09 left.
With just under five minutes left in the game, Hildebrand broke free up the middle on a 45-yard run. Kiracofe then threw to Fitzgerald for the last two points of the night for Gap. Wilson Memorial scored once more as well when Alyzia Stewart took the ball in on a 20-yard run and Ingersoll made good on the extra point to put the final at 66-42 in Buffalo Gap’s favor.
“That’s high school football,” Wilson Memorial coach Jeremiah Major said of the evening’s offensive show. Although disappointed in his team’s loss, he was pleased with the way his players were able to “put points on the board.”
Wilson travels to Fort next week while Buffalo Gap hosts Riverheads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.