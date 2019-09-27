PENN LAIRD — Spotswood scored on its first six possessions of the game to lead 42-6 at the half and the Trailblazers went on to defeat Wilson Memorial 49-19 Friday evening.
Wilson had no answer for the Spotswood passing game in the first half as Trailblazers quarterback Ryan High was near perfect in the first two quarters. High completed 16-of-19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host team to the comfortable halftime lead.
“We came In here and we didn’t want Number 1 (Robert Smith) to beat us and we did a pretty good job of taking him away,” said Wilson head coach Jeremiah Major. “But they’ve got so many weapons on offense. When they spread us out and start throwing it around, we just don’t have the speed to match them.”
Smith did make a big play on the opening kickoff with a 66-yard return to the Wilson 30-yard line. High completed two quick passes to move the chains to the 20 and then he broke loose for a 20-yard run for the first score of the game. Fernando Rivas Martinez added the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
Wilson failed to pick up a first down on each of its first two offensive series and each time the Blazers responded with a scoring drive.
A 33-yard pass from High to Ryan Shonk moved the ball to the Wilson 30 and four plays later Ethan Barnhart scored on a 6-yard run. Martinez added the point after for a 14-0 lead with 6:38 left in the first quarter.
On the next Spotswood possession, a 34-yard run by Barnhart carried the ball into Wilson territory at the 39 and a 15-yard pass play from High to Quentin Hayes moved the ball to the 24. After a 5-yard run by Barnhart, High completed three straight passes, the third to Colton Good for a 4-yard score. The PAT made it 21-0 with 1:45 still left in the first quarter.
The Wilson offense started moving the chains on its next possession. Starting from their own 35, the Hornets’ ground game methodically moved the ball into Spotswood territory. A 14-yard pass from Kaden Welcher to Trent Gruver on third down kept the drive alive and gave the Hornets a first down at the Spotswood 13. A 6-yard run by Dajor Carter put the ball at the seven, but the Hornets lost 3 yards on the next run. Cobey Rothgeb powered up the middle on third down and 10 and fought his way into the end zone, making the score 21-6. The extra point was blocked.
The Blazers needed just one play to answer when High connected on the deep ball to Hayes for a 76-yard TD pass. The extra point pushed the lead to 28-6 with 7:24 left in the first half.
Spotswood drove 80 yards on its next possession with the big play coming on a 40-yard pass from High to Hayes, good for a first down at the Wilson 23. Barnhart ripped off a 21-yard run to the Wilson 2 and the Blazers’ running back carried again on the next play for the touchdown and a 35-6 lead.
The Blazers started their final drive from their own 30 with 1:12 left in the half and no timeouts. High completed three straight passes, one each to Good, Shonk and Smith to move the ball to Wilson 21. After an incomplete pass, High found Hayes for 10 yards and a first down at the 11. The High-to-Hayes combo clicked again on the next play, this time for an 11-yard TD pass, making the score 42-6 with less than 30 seconds left in the half.
The Blazers had another chance to score before halftime when Wilson fumbled the ball and Spotswood recovered at the Wilson 24. Wilson’s Rothgeb then picked off a High pass in the end zone to end the first half with the Blazers leading 42-6.
At the break, Major implored his team to keep fighting and that’s just what the Hornets did.
The Hornets took the second half kickoff and drove 63 yards in 12 plays to put their second TD on the scoreboard. Carter ripped off a big run for 17 yards to the Blazers 10 and a horse-collar penalty at the end of the play gave Wilson a first-and-goal at the 5. After a running play was stuffed for no gain, Welcher connected with Zakar Woodson for a 6-yard scoring pass, making the score 42-12.
The Blazers quickly moved into Wilson territory and a 17-yard scramble by High put the ball at the Wilson 1. Spotswood then put the ball on the ground and the Hornets recovered the fumble at the 6 to thwart the scoring drive.
The Hornets them embarked on an impressive 13-play, 94-drive for its second touchdown of the second half. Rothgeb had a big 23-yard jaunt to move the ball into Spotswood territory and Carter capped the drive with an 11-yard scoring run, making the score 42-18.
Spotswood added a late score on a 4-yard run by Barnhart for the final 49-18 margin.
High finished the night with 316 yards through the air as the Blazers rolled up 494 yards total offense, 392 in the first half. Barnhart provided balance to the Spotswood offense as he rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.
Rothgeb carried the ball 24 times for 107 yards to lead the Hornets’ ground game. Carter added 70 yards on 11 carries.
“We knew it was going to be tough. That’s a good football team we played tonight,” said Major “But our players never gave up. We kept fighting. That’s what we asked them to do at halftime. I’m proud of the way we fought tonight.”
