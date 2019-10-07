STAUNTON — The Wilson Memorial Hornets’ golf team shot a team total of 314 on Monday at Ironwood Golf Club to come in as the Region 3C runner-up. The second-place finish qualified Wilson for next week’s Class 3 Tournament at Williamsburg National Golf Club next Tuesday.
Leading the way was senior Patrick Smith, who fired a one-under 70 on the par 71 layout, and junior Grayson Wright, who shot even par 71.
The Hornets, who moved up to Class 3 from Class 2 this season, finished just three strokes back of winner Western Albemarle.
Wilson finished six shots ahead of third-place Rustburg to take the state berth.
Also scoring for Wilson, were Ryan Ingersoll with 84 and Rafe Shumate with 89.
“We wanted to win the regional and we had opportunities, but I’m proud of how we competed,” said Wilson Memorial High School Head Coach Jeff Jordan.
The Hornets finished runner-up in 2018 at the Class 2 Tournament.
Smith, despite feeling poorly, started on fire, with a birdie on hole one, an eagle on the par 4 second, another eagle on the par 5 fourth, and birdies on six, seven and eight to finish with a four-under 31 on the front side.
“Maybe I need to play sick all the time,” joked Smith.
Meanwhile, Wright got hot on the back nine, with a birdie 2 on the tenth hole, an eagle 3 on the par 5, eleventh hole and another birdie on the par 4, 12th hole. Wright finished with a two-under 33 on the back nine.
“They put in a lot of work, starting with off-season practice in June,” Jordan said. “We are anxious and happy to get down to Williamsburg. It’s a good venue and will have a lot of good competition.”
Waynesboro senior Jacob Allen missed the individual qualifying cut to go to states by a single stroke, finishing with a three-over 74.
For Fort Defiance, Drew Mozingo shot 76 and teammate Connor McDaniel finished with 84.
Qualifying as individuals were Rustburg’s Nick Rakes, who was medalist with a 68, Fluvanna’s Killian Donnelly with 70 and Liberty Christian’s Lane Weems with 73.
Wilson hopes to go down over the weekend and prepare for Monday’s practice round before state competition begins on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.