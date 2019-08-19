HARRISONBURG — Waynesboro alumnus Jake Peeling is enjoying his first season coaching golf at his alma mater this season.
Peeling took over the reins from Charlie Cox and with six eager linksters, the Little Giants are off to a solid start this year.
“We are trying to have fun and not trying to take it too seriously,” Peeling said.
Monday, the Little Giants were competing in the second of three 18-hole Valley District team tournaments at Lakeview Golf Club.
Unfortunately, play was not completed due to thunderstorms in the area, and only nine holes will count toward the record. As of press time, the final tally had not been finalized.
However, Waynesboro has shown some quality in earlier matches. In dual matches thus far, the Little Giants were victorious over Harrisonburg and lost by a single stroke to Spotswood in nine-hole events.
In the first 18-hole district event at Heritage Oaks in Harrisonburg, the Little Giants were fourth out of six and finished fifth out of 17 schools at the Spotswood Invitational.
Leading the way for Waynesboro this season are seniors Jacob Allen and Kevin Hicks. Allen is capable of shooting in the 70s and Hicks is a steady player.
Pushing the top two are sisters Riley and Emily Hamp, who are playing consistent golf. Peeling claims that Emily is right now the best putter on the team.
Completing the team is senior Sam Sikora, who is also running for the Little Giants’ cross country team this fall and junior Marty Nester, a junior.
Before Monday’s inclement weather, Peeling said that Sikora was on pace to shoot under 90, his best round ever.
If the Little Giants continue to improve and are at their best, they could contend for a regional spot. Peeling feels that Rockbridge and Spotswood are the teams to beat in the Valley.
“This is my first time coaching golf and it’s great getting to know the kids,” Peeling said. “It’s a tight-knit group. I was looking forward to this and it was perfect timing. I wanted to be invested in the school and in the community.”
Waynesboro hosts Broadway in a dual match on Wednesday at Waynesboro Country Club.