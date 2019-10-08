HARRISONBURG — In far less than ideal playing conditions on a cool, rainy day, the Region 2B golfers teed off anyway at Harrisonburg's Heritage Oaks Golf Course on Tuesday.
Scores skyrocketed in the soggy fairways, roughs and greens, with state qualifying positions up for grabs.
In team scoring, Strasburg finished with a total of 370 strokes, with Staunton also moving on to state play as runner-up with a total of 375 strokes.
Staunton's Mason Wyatt was medalist, shooting 11 over 81.
Meanwhile, Stuarts Draft finished third as a team, but did qualify seniors Ryan Riley and Mark Rodgers for state play as individual golfers. Riley shot a career-best 87, while Rodgers finished at 89. East Rockingham's Matthew Johnson also shot 89 to advance to Monday's Class 2 Tournament at the Pete Dye River Course at Virginia Tech.
The regional tournament was comprised of teams from Strasburg, Staunton, Stuarts Draft and Stonewall Jackson as well as individual qualifiers from the other schools in the Shenandoah and Bull Run Districts.
"Our guys battled and showed real mental toughness in rough conditions," said Stuarts Draft High School golf coach Mike Gale. "I was happy to see the seniors move on."
Both Riley and Rodgers improved on the back nine, despite the increasingly difficult environment.
"I really felt like I left some strokes out there, but I was able to get the job done and card my best round of the year so far," Riley said.
Rodgers also did not think he played at his best level, but under the circumstances, was happy with the result.
"It was still not the round I'd been hoping for, but I did grind it out - I'm staying in the fight," Rodgers said.
Wyatt, Riley, Rodgers and Johnson were joined on the All-2B Regional team with Strasburg's Drew Thomas and Staunton's D.J. DePriest.
Making the second team were Tucker Brockman of Madison County, Elijah Trumbo and Hunter Price from Buffalo Gap, Keith Dalton from Clarke County, Ryan Comer from Page County and Strasburg's Corey Keller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.