RADFORD — Staunton’s Mason Wyatt finished tied for second in the state after a three-way playoff Monday at the Class 2 golf tournament played at the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech.
Wyatt, King William’s Taylor Hubbard and Glenvar’s Avery Alexander all shot even-par 72s to force the three-way playoff for the individual championship. Hubbard captured the title by winning the first extra hole.
Wyatt had a chance to win the title outright as he was 2-under entering the final hole, but he carded a double-bogey 6 on No. 18 that dropped him into the tie. Hubbard had bogeyed the hole, while Alexander made a birdie.
Wyatt, who placed 30th at last year’s Class 2 state tournament, was 2-under after nine holes. After a bogey at No. 2, he quickly pulled even with a birdie at the par-5 No. 3 and followed with consecutive birdies at the par-4 No. 6 and par-3 No. 7.
He went to 3-under by rolling in a birdie on the par-5 No. 12, but gave that stroke back at No. 14. He stayed at 2-under until the disasterous final hole.
As a team, Staunton finished seventh out of eight squads with a score of 381. Radford claimed the team title by nine strokes over Virginia High, 325-334. Graham took third at 335, followed by King William’s 346, Poquoson’s 350 and Giles’ 365. Strasburg ended six shots behind the Storm in eighth at 387.
Besides Wyatt, the Storm’s other three counters included DJ Dipriest’s 93, and Lee Giorgetti and Jackson Kiger who each had 108s.
Stuart Draft had two individuals compete in Ryan Riley and Mark Rodgers. Riley finished in a tie for 29th after carding a 91, while Rodgers tied for 31st after his 92.
The Class 1 state championship will be played at the course Tuesday where Riverheads’ Ryan Farris will be competing as an individual.
