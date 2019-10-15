WILLIAMSBURG — Wilson Memorial finished fifth at the Class 3 state golf tournament played Tuesday at the Williamsburg National Golf Club.
The Green Hornets produced a team score of 330, which was 42-over on the par-72 course.
Grayson Wright led the Hornets with a 4-over 76, which tied him for ninth overall. Patrick Smith tied for 14th after shooting a 79, while Ryan Ingersoll finished 33rd at 85 and Madison Flint tied for 41st with a 90.
Independence, a first-year school in Loudoun County, easily captured the state championship with a sizzling 6-over 294. Abingdon took the runner-up spot at 307, followed by Western Albemarle’s 315 and Lord Botetourt’s 319. After the Hornets, Lafayette came in sixth with a 353, while Southampton totaled 355 and William Monroe had a 371.
Rustburg’s Nick Rakes claimed the Class 3 individual championship by rolling in a short birdie on the third playoff hole to beat Abingdon’s Will Watson. Both golfers had finished 18 holes with 2-under 70s.
Independence’s Mehrbaan Singh and Julie Shin shared third place after 71s.
Ryan Farris leads Riverheads
Riverheads’ Ryan Farris placed 39th at the Class 1 state golf tournament played on the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford.
Farris shot a 28-over 100 on the par-72 course. He had only three pars on the round, which came on the front nine where he posted a 46.
George Wythe-Wytheville ran away with the Class 1 team championship with a 46-stroke victory over Central Lunenburg, 306-352. The Maroons had won their regional title by 74 shots a week earlier.
Auburn finished third at 361, followed by Chilhowie’s 366, Essex’s 371, Holston’s 375, Lancaster’s 389 and William Campbell’s 397.
George Wythe grabbed the top three individual places and four of five in the state. Channing Blevins claimed the title by firing a 1-over 73, while Daniel Goode shot 74 and Benson Blevins carded a 78. Grant Rosenbaum was the final Maroon counter in fifth place with an 81.
