FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial added another new head coach to its spring sports lineup Wednesday, naming Robbie Martin to take over the softball program.
Martin replaces Mickie Holbert, who stepped down following the 2019 season after guiding the Green Hornets into the Region 2B playoffs. Holbert coached the team for three seasons.
Martin, an Augusta County native who is a 1998 graduate of Buffalo Gap High School, currently works as a HVAC/R instructor at Valley Career and Technical Center.
Martin studied at Blue Ridge Community College and Bridgewater College. Prior to accepting his position at Valley Vo-Tech, he instructed HVAC at Rockbridge County High School.
Martin has vast experience coaching youth sports, which will serve him well as he takes leadership of the softball program. The Hornets expect to return a number of solid players to the roster in 2020 after appearing in back-to-back Region 2B tournaments. Wilson will be competing in Class 3 and Region 3C going forward.
“We have high expectations for all of our athletic programs,” Wilson athletic director Craig Flesher said. “Martin’s experience will enable him to be a great leader to our softball players.”
Most recently, Martin, who resides in Stuarts Draft with his wife, Jessica, and their two children, has spent six years coaching within a local travel softball ranks.
