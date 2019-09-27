FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial announced lst week the hiring of Freddie Roberts as the school’s new boys tennis head coach.
Roberts replaces longtime head coach Scott Steele, who retired from the coaching ranks following the Green Hornets exit in the 2019 Class 2 state tournament.
Roberts graduated from Bridgewater College in 2019, and holds a history degree from the school. At Bridgewater, Roberts played tennis for the Eagles, where he was a starter all four years and was an all-ODAC performer in doubles.
Prior to college, Roberts was a standout player at Riverheads, and won the Class 2 state doubles championship in 2014.
Roberts takes over a Wilson program with a strong foundation, as the Hornets have won five straight Shenandoah District championships, and have made several recent regional and state tournament appearances.
He has worked tennis camps in Charlottesville and at Wintergreen Resort. He currently serves as an assistant tennis pro at Augusta Health Fitness, where he helps with both junior and adult clinics.
