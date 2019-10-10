FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance tuned up for its Tuesday showdown with Wilson Memorial by knocking off the Staunton Storm 25-18, 20-25, 25-13, 25-18 on Thursday night in Shenandoah District volleyball.
Madison Painter had 39 assists and 15 digs to ignite the Indians. Leilani Goggin contributed 10 kills and 12 digs, while Jordan Schulz added eight digs and four aces. Kiersten Garber had 10 kills.
For the Storm, Gabby Liccione had 44 assists and four aces. Sidney Fix tallied 11 digs and four aces, while Csayjah Barber had three aces, seven kills and two blocks. Emma Elam recorded eight kills and 15 digs. Kellsye Miller registered 14 digs and Kaelin Strickland totaled 10.
Fort hosts a Green Hornet team Tuesday that suffered its first loss Thursday at Riverheads. Staunton travels to struggling Stuarts Draft on Tuesday.
