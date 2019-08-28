FORT DEFIANCE — The Fort Defiance High School volleyball team, coming off a close and intense loss to Rockbridge on Tuesday night, regrouped with a dominating net game to down visiting Waynesboro 25-16, 25-15 and 25-12 in non-district action on Wednesday night.
Behind the heavy hitting of sophomore Lani Goggin, the Indians (1-1) broke an 11-all tie in the first set and overcame a slow opening start.
Waynesboro (0-2), looking for an early advantage, powered out to a 6-3 lead on a pair of kills from senior Jada Keene and another from senior Logan O'Neill to set the Indians back momentarily.
Fort seniors Madison Painter and Maggie Trainum came up with kills to tie the set at 11, and the Indians rolled on from that point.
"Coming off the Rockbridge match, I thought we played well," said veteran FDHS head coach Sue Leonard. "Lani (Goggin) put on a hitting show, but she couldn't have done it without good passing from Jordan Schulz and Madi (Painter)."
Indeed, Goggin plowed through the Little Giants' defense for a total of 14 kills, being particularly effective on short sets.
There was no slow start in set two for the Fort, although Waynesboro battled to within a point (8-9), before the Indians went on a run which opened up the set.
A kill by Keene gave Waynesboro an early 3-1 lead in the third set, but the Indians were even more dominant in closing out the set and the match.
But it wasn't just Goggin who performed well at the net for the Fort, as Trainum (8 kills), Kiersten Garber (6 kills) and Painter (6 kills) also excelled.
As the primary setter, Painter assisted on 31 points, while junior libero Schulz dug up 14 balls and served five aces for the Indians.
For the Little Giants, Keene had a strong net game with eight kills, while junior Cierra Bruce had 16 assists with six digs, senior libero Paige Smith had 16 digs and junior Ryleigh Wood added eight digs.
"We are struggling for consistency," said WHS head coach Lori Aleshire.
The Little Giants were able to play with the Indians at certain stretches of the match, but Goggin and the Fort hitters were too strong. Still, Waynesboro had its share of bright spots.
The Indians continue play on Saturday at the Fluvanna Invitational, while Waynesboro will continue playing its games on the road until construction is completed at the school.
