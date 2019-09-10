The visiting Fort Defiance Indians turned back Waynesboro in three games, 25-17, 25-15, and 25-17, in nondistrict volleyball action Tuesday night.
In all three games, the Lady Giants kept the game tight early but couldn’t maintain their momentum down the stretch.
“We are just happy with the win,” said Fort coach Sue Leonard. “We passed the ball well but did not execute our offense as well as we hoped. You have to give credit to Waynesboro. They did a nice job tonight.”
The win puts the Indians at 8-1 on the season. They host rival Rockbridge on Thursday.
The loss drops Lori Aleshire’s Waynesboro team to 0-5.
“We’re still trying to figure everything out as a team,” she said. “We are working on different lineups to try and see who is going to step up for us,” she added. The Giants host Stuarts Draft on Thursday.
Waynesboro started off in fine fashion in the opener. The game was knotted at 12 and 14 and the home squad actually went up 15-14 on a strong hit from Logan O’Neill.
That was the last lead for the Giants. With the game knotted at 15, Lindsay Atkins stepped to the line and reeled off five straight Indian points Lani Goggin’s play at the net and several Waynesboro miscues put Fort up 20-15.
Goggin’s serving took the score to 24-17 and Madison Painter served out the game for the 25-17 win.
Fort pushed out to an 11-5 lead in the second game, but the Giants, off the hitting of Jada Keene, pulled within one, 12-11. That was as close as the home team got. Painter dropped in the last five points from the service line to make the final 25-15.
Game three also started off close. The Giants went up 3-0 off the serving of Paige Smith, but Fort battled back. Goggin’s block at the net locked the game at 3-3. The game was tied once more at 5-5, but Waynesboro could never gain enough momentum to again pull even. The Giants got within one, 17-16, by taking advantage of several unforced Fort errors, but that was as close as they would come.
With Lindsay Atkins’ steady serving, Fort inched closer to the finish line. Painter’s set to Goggin put the team up 21-16. Then, with the score at 24-17, Caroline Simonetti’s tip over the net sealed the win, 25-17.
For the Indians, Kiersten Garber had nine kills, as did Goggin, who also had 14 digs. Maggie Trainum added 7 kills. Painter had 29 assists and 15 digs. Coach Leonard also pointed to Jordan Schulz as having a solid defensive game.
Cierra Bruce led the Giants with 17 assists and 8 digs. Keene had 8 kills and 23 digs, and Smith tallied 17 digs.
The Indians also swept the jayvee match, 15-9, 15-14.
