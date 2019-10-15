FORT DEFIANCE — In a Shenandoah showdown of two of the area’s best volleyball teams, the Fort Defiance Indians swept visiting Wilson Memorial in three close sets, winning 27-25, 26-24 and 25-22.
The Indians seized the upper hand in the first set, racing out to an 8-2 lead, only to watch as the Wilson attack, led by Paris Hutchinson and Cassidy Davis, started firing.
On a 12-1 run, the visitors took back the momentum 14-9, before the Indians regrouped.
Wilson senior Olivia Bower went on an 8-0 service run in the rally, including an ace, before the Fort could answer.
The Hornets continued to stay ahead until a block at the net tied the set at 20-20.
The Fort defense and blocking were on point for the entire match.
The Indians got to set point on an ace serve by Maddie Painter (24-21), only to see Wilson fight back on three consecutive kills by Davis, Sara Johnson and Hutchinson.
The Indians regained the lead, but Hutchinson struck again to tie the set at 25 and send it into extra points.
The Indians escaped with the set on a pair of Wilson errors to go in front.
The second set was just as tight with four lead changes and nine ties.
After Wilson tied the set at 16, the Indians forged in front.
But a Davis kill knotted the score again at 23 and a Fort hitting error put Wilson within a point of taking the set.
But a back row violation gave the Indians the lead back and Leilani Goggin ended the second set with an emphatic kill.
Goggin repeatedly took short sets from Painter for powerful, quick kills which gave the Hornets trouble.
Although trailing 14-12 in the third set, the Indians finally took control of the set and the match.
Painter ended the match with a slick, over the back tip which found the open court, giving the Indians the closely-contested match.
“This was a big win,” said FDHS head coach Sue Leonard. “Our student section gave us energy and was fired-up. We needed that help.”
Goggin, a sophomore, led the Fort attack with a total of 13 kills and added five blocks and 17 digs on defense.
Painter chipped in with six kills, and assisted on 24 Indians’ points.
“Maddie Reeser did a great job blocking,” Leonard said. Reeser added five blocks as did Caroline Simonetti and Kiersten Garber. Both teams played outstanding defense.
For Wilson, Davis had 15 kills, while Hutchinson added 11 kills and had 15 assists.
Mary-Kate Major led the Wilson defense with 17 digs, while Carrie Garvey had 14 digs.
Wilson coach Lauren Grove was understandably disappointed with the tough loss although the Hornets came close to coming away with a road win, despite the sweep.
“We are going to have to clean up some things,” Grove said. “We hurt ourselves tonight.”
Wilson lost for just the second time this season, dropping to 13-2 overall and 3-2 in district play. The Hornets play at Stuarts Draft on Thursday.
The win keeps the Fort ahead in the Shenandoah District at 5-0, and the Indians improve to 16-2 overall. Fort Defiance has another tough match on Thursday, hosting Riverheads.
“It’s always good to beat Wilson since there’s a rivalry there and this puts us in a better position in terms of getting a regional bid,” Leonard said.
