FORT DEFIANCE — The Fort Defiance High School volleyball team’s first attempt in its new district was a resounding success on Thursday night as the homestanding Indians swept visiting Stuarts Draft 25-4, 25-10 and 25-12.
The Indians moved this year from the Valley District to the Shenandoah District and put together a strong performance is defeating the Cougars.
Breaking an early 3-3 tie in the first set, the Indians went on an incredible 22-1 run to finish the set and cruised from there.
After trading the first six points of the match, the Cougars couldn’t ever get a good run together as the Indians played a complete game all the way around the court.
“I think the run began with the passes to Madison Painter and her setting,” said FDHS head coach Sue Leonard. “We’ve got some good hitters, so the passing is what did it.”
Painter finished with a season-high 38 assists.
The Indians’ hitters did the rest.
“Everybody contributed,” Leonard said.
At the net, junior Kiersten Garber led the attack with 15 kills and also served four aces. The kills were a career high for Garber.
Close behind was sophomore Leilani Goggin with 13 kills, many coming on short sets from Painter.
Chipping in on the attack were senior Maggie Trainum with eight kills and junior Maddie Reeser with six.
In Fort’s first-set run, sophomore Lindsay Atkins served 18 straight points.
Garber’s four aces all came in a row in the second set.
“Overall, I was pleased,” Leonard said. “It’s going to be a challenge in this district.”
Riverheads and Wilson Memorial are still unbeaten for the season.
The Indians’ only losses (11-2 overall) have come against Rockbridge County.
Fort Defiance plays at Riverheads on Tuesday.
Stuarts Draft’s (4-5) next match is also at Riverheads on Thursday.
