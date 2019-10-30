FISHERSVILLE — Fort Defiance took a giant step toward clinching the No. 1 seed for the Region 3C volleyball tournament Wednesday night after the Indians escaped the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 15-12 in the regular-season finale for the two Shenandoah District powers.
If the Indians secure the No. 1 seed, they have home-court advantage throughout regional play, which starts Tuesday. Fort (21-2, 10-0) would host eighth-seeded and former Valley District rival Spotswood in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 7 and the championship match is set for Nov. 12.
If Fort is No. 2, the Indians entertain No. 7 Fluvanna County in the quarterfinals.
Wilson (17-3, 7-3) likely ends up the third seed for the Region 3C tourney, and will host sixth-seeded Western Albemarle. The Hornets beat the Warriors twice during the regular season, but both matches went five games. If Wilson drops to No. 4, that is a possible home matchup against No. 5 Liberty Christian Academy.
The finalized regional pairings will be announced Friday.
The match between two of the best teams in the district didn’t disappoint as they went toe-to-toe with each other for nearly two hours.
But in the deciding fifth game, Fort surged to a 12-5 lead and fought off a furious Wilson rally to clinch the victory.
“It’s very unusual in volleyball for the team that loses the fourth game to come back and win the fifth, especially on the other team’s court,” Fort head coach Sue Leonard said. “We had to dig deep within ourselves to get out of here with the win. We had to play over-and-above what we normally have to do to survive.
“The match was 100 percent a battle from front rows,” she said. “We couldn’t stop Paris (Hutchinson), and they had some trouble with Leilani (Goggin). But as the match went on, Wilson started digging on Leilani better and she had to change her plan at the net.”
The Indians, who had clinched the regular-season title Tuesday with a sweep of Staunton, took a roundhouse punch from the fired-up Hornets, who were celebrating Senior Night for their six seniors, in the first game.
Wilson used a 7-0 run in the opening game for an 11-6 lead, and never was seriously challenged.
“They took it right to us at the start,” Leonard said. “I was thinking this was turning into our worse match of year going into the regionals. But we took a deep breath between games, and regained our poise and got some momentum.”
Wilson led the second game 18-15 before the Indians finished strong with a 10-2 burst, sparked by a pair of kills from Caroline Simonetti.
The Indians broke away from a 4-all deadlock in the third game with an 8-2 surge, and cruised to the win.
“We came out strong and ready to play,” Wilson head coach Lauren Grove said. “Then we got outplayed. They got the momentum and we couldn’t make enough plays to get it back.”
Fort appeared primed to end the match in four games, leading 20-18, but Hutchinson took over at the net with five straight kills during a 6-0 run that put the Hornets ahead 24-20. Cassidy Davis’ kill sent the match to the final fifth game.
“I made some changes in the last game, but they just didn’t work out,” Grove said. “This was a learning experience for us. Against a really good team, you have to play your ‘A’ game the whole night. You can’t slack off.”
After losing six seniors off last year’s squad, Leonard is thrilled to see the team where it is at as the postseason rolls around.
“This team has far exceeded all my expectations,” she said. “I am excited to see how far we can take it.”
Goggin had a career-high 22 kills for the Indians, while Madison Painter had 12 kills, a season-high 42 assists and 23 digs. Kiersten Garber added eight kills and Ellie Cook recorded 27 digs. Simonetti registered six blocks and Maddie Reeser four.
Hutchinson had a stellar effort in her final regular-season home match with 31 kills and 17 assists. Cassidy Davis, another senior, had 13 kills, nine digs and four aces, while fellow senior Olivia Bower tallied nine kills and 37 assists. Two more seniors, Laura-Kate Major and Carrie Garvey had 18 and 13 digs, respectively.
