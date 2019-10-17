FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance opened some breathing room at the top of Shenandoah District volleyball standings, but not before being taken to the limit Thursday night by the Riverheads Gladiators.
The Indians rallied from a first-set setback to defeat Riverheads in five sets 22-25, 31-29, 25-19, 22-25, 15-7.
After defeating their two toughest district opponents this week (Fort downed Wilson on Tuesday) the Indians are still undefeated in district play and now have a two-game lead over Riverheads and Wilson.
After a grueling week of volleyball, veteran coach Sue Leonard has a plan in place for her team Friday. “We’re taking a day off.”
“This week has not only been challenging physically, but also mentally for our team. You feel like you have to play your best both nights. We didn’t play our best, but we found a way to win. That was pretty intense out there tonight. I thought Riverheads played awesome tonight. There were times we couldn’t stop them.” Leonard said.
The Gladiators won the opening set to put the Indians in an early hole. Riverheads trailed 19-18 before back-to-back kills by Gracie Fulton put the visitors ahead by a point.
A block and a kill by Leilani Goggin put Fort up 21-20 before a kill by Sydney Phillips, one of her seven kills in the opening set, and an ace by Samantha Persinger moved Riverheads ahead, 22-21. A kill by Abbie Eavers and another service ace from Persinger made the score 24-21. The teams then traded service errors to end the first set with Riverheads taking the 25-22 win.
The Gladiators led 18-13 in the second, but Fort rallied to tie the score at 19-19.
The teams then traded points and Riverheads had a set point with a 28-27 lead. A Riverheads serve was just long and then a block by Goggin put Fort up 29-28. A kill by Eavers evened the score before a kill by Goggin
and a block by Kierston Kershner closed out the second set 31-29 as Fort evened the match.
Riverheads jumped out to a quick 10-5 lead in the third set, but the Indians chipped away and eventually pulled even at 15-15. With the score tied at 16-16, Fort scored the next three points to lead 19-16.
Kills by Madison Painter and Goggin made the score 23-18 and two more kills by Goggin closed out the set for Fort 25-19.
Riverheads held the lead for most of the fourth set until an ace by Goggin pulled the Indians even at 18-18.
With the scored tied at 20-20, Riverheads forged ahead on a kill by Phillips and a pair of Fort errors to take a 23-20 lead. The Indians closed to within a point before a hitting error gave Riverheads a side-out and then a kill by Eavers closed out the fourth set, 25-22, sending the match to a fifth set.
With the score tied at 6-6 in the final set, a kill and block by Goggin put Fort up 8-6. Fulton answered with a kill for the Gladiators, but the Indians reeled off the final seven points to win the fifth and deciding set 15-7.
“The best we played all night was the fifth set,” said Leonard.
Goggin led the Indians with 19 kills and nine blocks while also adding 21 digs. Painter finished with 11 kills and 43 assists. Ellie Cook paced the Indians with 34 digs and Maggie Trainum added 10 kills.
Kendyl Argenbright and Eavers each finished with 16 kills for Riverheads and Phillips added 12.
