FORT DEFIANCE — The Spotswood volleyball team gave top-seeded Fort Defiance a run for the money in the Region 3C quarterfinals Tuesday night before succumbing in four games. After losing the opening game, the Indians rallied to take the match, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, and 25-15 to earn the right to host Wilson Memorial Thursday at 6 p.m. and advance in post-season play.
“You have to give it to Spotswood. They kept pushing and pushing and played like a team that didn’t want to see their season end,” said Fort coach Sue Leonard. Fort Defiance, now 22-2 for the season, is the top seed in the region. Spotswood, seeded eighth, ends its season with an 11-13 record.
The visitors broke open a tight opening game that was tied 6-6 behind the serving of Catherine Secrist and some tough net play to go up 14-7. Fort’s net game then started to click and the Indians pulled within two at 22-20 and 23-21, but that was as close as they came as the Trailblazers captured the first game, 25-21.
Fort took command in the second game behind the offensive machine fueled by setter Maddie Painter who put the ball up to Lani Goggin, Kiersten Garber, and Maggie Trainum time after time. Spotswood refused to give up, however. With the home team holding a commanding 21-10 lead, the visitors began chipping away at the margin. Kayci Carrier’s ace serve made it 21-15 and then the serving of Abigail Garrett got the Trailblazers within two at 21-19. The Indians pushed to the finish line and when Goggin blocked the ball at the net it gave the Indians a 25-20 victory to even the match.
The third game proved to be the tightest of the night. Spotswood was able to combine some solid offense while taking advantage of a number of unforced Indian errors to lock the game at 23-all. An Indian timeout seemed to calm Fort who went up by one when Spotswood’s hit was just outside the line and then MaKayla Kershner’s serve went unreturned for the 25-23 win.
The Indians jumped out early in the fourth game as Trainum put on a show at the net with kill after kill. Painter and Goggin also proved to be a nice blocking duo to put a halt to Spotswood’s net power. The Trailblazers put together one final rally to pull within sight of the Indians at 23-15, but could do no more. A Spotswood double hit made it 24-14. When Trainum softly dropped the ball over the net past the outstretched Spotswood hands it gave the victory to Fort, 25-15.
“We struggled with our passing tonight,” Leonard said of her team. “Maddie had to run all over the gym to get to the ball.” The Fort coach was pleased with the play of Trainum who really come on strong late in the match and with the serving of Garber that opened up a quick early lead in the final game for the Indians.
After the match, the Indians finally had an opportunity to pose with their Shenandoah District championship trophy. “This team has been overachieving from day one and to win the district this year was amazing,” Leonard said. “Now we are getting the icing on the cake (with post season play).”
Leading the Indians for the evening were Goggin with 17 kills, 1 ace, and 7 blocks; Trainum with 13 kills and 2 blocks; Painter with 39 assists, 3 aces, 4 kills, and 5 blocks; and Ellie Cook with 25 digs.
