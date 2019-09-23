STUARTS DRAFT — Waynesboro gave itself a huge confidence booster Monday night, rallying from a one-game deficit as the Little Giants took down the Stuarts Draft Cougars 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-25, 15-5 in nondistrict volleyball.
The victory gave the Giants the season sweep of their U.S. 340 rival, which also happens to be Waynesboro’s only two wins in the season.
“Volleyball is a game of momentum,” Waynesboro Head Coach Lori Aleshire said. “Tonight was a matter of which team had the momentum last would win.”
And it was the Giants who seized Uncle Mo in the fifth game with a monster match-ending surge.
Trailing 5-2 in the final game, Mariela Ruiz stepped to the service line and never left until the Giants were celebrating the victory. The sophomore poured in six aces during the match-ending 13-0 blitz, including the winner, and also added a kill that took Waynesboro to match point.
“We are glad to get a win for our confidence going forward,” Aleshire said. “We are battling some injuries right now, and we suffered another one tonight when our libero Paige Smith hurt her groin during warmups and later turned her ankle. That left me with no reserves, and I was a bit worried.”
The first game had the Giants race to an 8-1 lead before Draft responded with 12-1 run to take control en route to the win.
Waynesboro (2-7) got off to another strong start in the second game, going up 9-2. This time the Giants kept the Cougars at bay, with Ruiz’s ace evening the match at one game apiece.
The third game was a carbon copy of the second. The Giants rolled to a 13-5 advantage and never gave up the lead the rest of the way.
Draft (4-4) led start-to-finish in the fourth game to force the deciding fifth clash. The Cougars blew the fourth game open with a 7-0 run, featuring five aces by Taylor Slaven, for a 15-4 margin.
“This was a tough match to lose,” said Draft Head Coach Kamron Johnson, who has seen her team lose third straight. The skid started with the sweep suffered at Waynesboro in the first meeting. “We have to find a way to work out of this funk.”
Cierra Bruce led the Giants with 10 aces, 42 assists and 20 digs, while Logan O’Neill had nine kills.
“That was the best both have played this season.” Aleshire said.
Jayden Dillard-Harmon added 14 kills, two aces and 21 digs. Smith worked the floor for 35 digs.
For Draft, Emily Link and Slaven each had seven aces. Hadley May worked the net for 8 kills, with Link adding six, and Michaela Williams and Slaven four each. Link and Slaven had seven and six assists, respectively. Hailey Swink contributed four digs and Kayleigh Johnson three.
The Cougars open Shenandoah District play Thursday at Fort Defiance in a match rescheduled from Oct. 8. Waynesboro is right back on the court Tuesday for a Valley District clash at Broadway.
“Fort won’t be easy,” Johnson said. “But Thursday is a new day. We have to keep our heads up and have a positive mindset going into the match.”
