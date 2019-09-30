WAYNESBORO — The Riverheads Gladiators’ volleyball team remained unbeaten on the season, rolling to a sweep of Waynesboro, downing the Little Giants 25-17, 25-20 and 25-11 in non-district action on Monday night.
The win marked the Gladiators second win over Waynesboro this season.
Although the Giants offered some problems to Riverheads in the first two sets, the Red Pride controlled the third set, beginning with an 11-0 service run by sophomore Dayton Moore, and when Waynesboro fought back to close to within 14-10, the Gladiators dominated the rest of the way, giving up just one other point while finishing on an 11-1 run.
“We got comfortable and let them back in,” said Riverheads Head Coach Nyssa Stapleton. “We had to work on intensity all night.”
A push point by Waynesboro junior Cierra Bruce got the Little Giants to within a point (14-13) in the first set before Riverheads took over.
Behind the hitting of senior Abbey Eavers and sophomore Kendyl Argenbright, the Gladiators pushed through to take the first set.
Waynesboro started strong in the second set, racing out to a 6-1 lead, aided by an ace serve from senior Paige Smith and a block by senior Logan O’Neill.
But a pair of aces by Argenbright got Riverheads started.
Still, the Giants pushed ahead 10-5 on a kill by junior Kylie Norman before Riverheads re-established momentum.
“We’ll make a good kill, but then we will make some errors at critical times and lose the momentum,” said Waynesboro Head Coach Lori Aleshire. “We’re so close, but we can’t get over the hump. We are playing well enough to compete, but not well enough to win. We need to communicate more and minimize the unforced errors. Riverheads really works well together.”
Waynesboro heads to Rockingham County the rest of the week with two chances to win, playing at Harrisonburg Tuesday night and at Turner Ashby on Thursday for a pair of Valley District matches.
Meanwhile, Riverheads is at home the rest of the week, with a Shenandoah showdown against twice-beaten Fort Defiance and then hosts Stuarts Draft on Thursday.
“We played awesome in the third set tonight when we were all in,” Stapleton said.
Moore assisted on 37 points, while Eavers and Argenbright had 16 and 10 kills respectively for Riverheads.
For the Little Giants, senior Jada Keene led on attack with 10 kills, while Bruce had 14 assists with nine digs, and Smith and Ryleigh Wood each had seven digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.