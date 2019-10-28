FISHERSVILLE — In a key late-season Shenandoah District battle, the Wilson Memorial High School volleyball team pulled out a four-set victory over county rival Riverheads, defeating the Gladiators 22-25, 25-19, 27-25 and 25-16 Monday night.
After dropping a very close first set, the Hornets stormed back to win three straight sets to claim the win.
The Gladiators came from behind in the first set from a 22-19 deficit, taking the final six points with senior Abbey Eavers serving on a Wilson violation, a kill from sophomore Dayton Moore, a Wilson hitting error, a block by sophomore Kendyl Argenbright and a pair of Hornet miscues.
The match featured strong hitting by Eavers and Wilson senior Paris Hutchinson, but contributions from many others on both teams added to the playoff-like atmosphere.
Wilson broke away from a six-all tie in the second set and held off the Gladiators for the remainder of the set.
The third set was an instant classic, as both teams looked for an advantage.
There were eight ties in the set, with Wilson taking a 24-23 lead on a Hutchinson kill. Argenbright countered with a tie for the Red Pride to tie the match again and Riverheads went to set point before Hornets’ sophomore Ciarra Minor came through with a kill at 25-all. Senior Cassidy Davis set up the home team for set point and a Riverheads hit fell out of bounds for the exciting 27-25 win for the Hornets.
The visitors matched points with the Hornets in the deciding fourth set and actually took a brief lead (12-11) on a back row kill by sophomore Gracie Fulton.
But Hutchinson came through again to tie at 12 with a kill and Wilson rolled from there, outscoring the Gladiators 13-4 down the stretch.
“The third set win gave us the confidence in the fourth,” said Wilson Memorial High Head Coach Lauren Grove. “We started playing as a team and stayed focused when something didn’t go our way.”
Hutchinson led at the net for Wilson with 20 total kills and also set up 17 other points and had a dozen digs.
Davis added 14 kills and 12 digs, while Minor had seven kills and three blocks. Senior Laura-Kate Major had 16 digs, while senior Olivia Bower assisted on 28 points.
“This was a good step in the right direction for us,” Grove said. Riverheads had defeated Wilson in four sets earlier in the season in Greenville.
For Riverheads, Eavers put down 15 kills and seven blocks and added 11 digs. Moore had 29 assists with eight digs and three kills, while junior Sydney Phillips added eight kills, 10 digs, four blocks and two aces.
“We didn’t come out with energy or communication in the fourth set,” said Riverheads High Head Coach Nyssa Stapleton. “Some of us didn’t want to play defense then, but our games against Wilson and Fort Defiance prepare us well for the postseason.”
Wilson’s victory set up the Hornets (17-2, 7-2 district) for another big home matchup with first-place Fort Defiance on Wednesday, while Riverheads (17-3, 6-3 district) completes its regular season against Buffalo Gap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.