STAUNTON — Wilson Memorial is starting to find its volleyball mojo again, and it could not be coming at a better time with the regular season winding down.
The Green Hornets notched their second straight win after a pair of losses with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of the Staunton Storm in Shenandoah District play Tuesday night in the Paul Hatcher gym.
Wilson is slowly clawing itself back into the team that started the season with 13 straight victories before crashing back to earth with consecutive setbacks to Riverheads and Fort Defiance.
The sweep of the Storm followed a sweep of Stuarts Draft last Thursday, which started the Hornets back on their winning ways. Wilson has recorded sweeps in 13 of their 17 matches.
“I think we are getting back on track,” Wilson Memorial High Head Coach Lauren Grove said. “We have been working on a couple internal things, and it has been showing the last two matches.”
With the regular-season title out of reach unless Fort Defiance suffers an epic collapse over the final two weeks, Wilson (15-2, 5-2) is focused on securing the lone at-large bid up for grabs in Region 3C. That berth will be determined by a power ranking similar to the system used in football. There is no longer a Shenandoah District tournament at the end of the regular season for earning bids.
Staunton (11-8, 3-4) is fighting to gain home-court advantage for the first round of the Region 2B tournament. The Storm is currently No. 5 in this week’s power rankings. The top 8 teams in the region qualify for the postseason.
Wilson welcomed back Ciarra Minor to the rotation after the sophomore missed the last three weeks with a sprained right ankle.
“We are now healthy,” Grove said. “We have a few matches left to get our rotations meshing again. I think our mojo is coming back.”
The Hornets scored the first four points of the opening game and never trailed, closing on a 5-0 spurt, which Cassidy Davis ended with an ace.
Staunton led 1-0 and 2-1 in the second game before the Hornets took control with 4-0 burst that featured kills by Olivia Bower and Davis. The Storm hung close, but couldn’t overcome the early deficit. Davis wrapped up the game with another kill.
The Storm enjoyed the upper hand through the early part of the third game, leading 9-7. However, Wilson seized control with a 9-1 blitz and cruised home to another sweep.
“I thought we played well throughout,” Grove said. “We found the open spots, and worked well as a team and on being positive.”
Staunton High Head Coach Roger Davis pointed to breakdowns in all three games that kept the Storm from gaining or sustaining momentum.
“There were several points in every game that we ended up losing, that if we had won, could have made a difference. It was like giving away two points each time,” he said. “But let’s face it, Wilson is just a much better team than us.”
Csayjah Whitelow led the Storm with nine kills, while Lillian Kopia added five. Gabby Liccicone had 25 assists, and Sidney Fix recorded 10 digs.
Wilson’s final stats were unavailable because of a computer glitch.
Wilson concludes its five-match road swing Thursday at Buffalo Gap before closing the regular season next week with crucial home matches against Riverheads and Fort Defiance, the only two losses the Hornets have suffered. Season-ending showdowns could determine whether Wilson makes the postseason or sits at home.
The Storm, which will play its final five district matches at home, hosts Riverheads on Thursday before finishing up with Fort Defiance and Stuarts Draft. The match with the Cougars has been moved to Nov.
