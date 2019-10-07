FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial put a ribbon on its perfect run through the nondistrict volleyball schedule Monday night after the sluggish Green Hornets knocked off the Waynesboro Little Giants 25-11, 25-15, 25-8.
Wilson (12-0) chalked up its 10th sweep in 12 matches, with Western Albemarle the only team to win any games off the Hornets so far this season.
Waynesboro (5-10) came in playing its best volleyball over the last couple years, winning its last two matches by sweeps and four out of its last six. But the Giants, like almost every other team so far, couldn’t stand up against the dominating Hornets.
But it didn’t come as easily for the Hornets in the first two games before finding their groove in the match-clinching third.
Like all head coaches, Wilson’s Lauren Grove is not a fan of playing on Mondays.
“We couldn’t practice Saturday because of SATs, and we also had our homecoming dance Saturday night,” Grove said. “You never know what you are going to get playing on a Monday.
“We got off to slow starts in the first two games, but we played better in the third,” she said. “We just didn’t have any sparkle all night. I didn’t see a lot of excitement out there.”
The Giants led 5-3 in the first game and were tied at 8-all when Wilson finally woke up with a 7-0 spurt behind a block and kill from Paris Hutchinson.
The Hornets closed out the game with a 9-1 run that featured three Hutchinson kills, two by Carlee Hatfield and a pair of aces from Laura-Kate Major.
The second game followed the same script. Waynesboro hung around, trailing 15-14, but the Hornets scored 10 of the final 11 points, including the last eight to win going away. Hutchinson again powered the late charge with four kills.
Wilson left no doubt in the third game, scoring the first four points on a pair of Hutchinson aces and kills from Olivia Bower and Sarah Johnson. The advantage grew to 11-1, and the Hornets sailed to another sweep in 58 minutes.
Waynesboro Head Coach Lori Aleshire was not pleased at all with what she saw out on the court.
“We simply didn’t show up,” she said. “That wasn’t the team that played last week. We are much better than what we showed tonight.”
Hutchinson once again put together a stellar all-around effort in leading the Hornets. The senior had 16 kills, 11 assists, nine digs, four blocks and three aces.
Cassidy Davis contributed eight kills, eight digs and three aces, while Carrie Garvey added nine digs. Major tallied eight digs and three aces. Bower had a solid night setting up the hitters with 20 assists and also recorded four blocks. Allison Sykes, the team’s lone freshman, worked the floor for 14 digs.
For the Giants, Jada Keene had four kills and 10 digs. Cierra Bruce registered 11 assists and 13 digs, while Letizia Smith made 20 digs.
Both teams are right back on the court Tuesday for home matches. The Hornets host county rival Buffalo Gap, while the Giants entertain Valley District and Region 3C power Rockbridge County. The Wildcats have lost only once in 16 matches, which came in an early-season invitational against Bishop O’Connell.
Wilson went the distance to win the Junior Varsity match 25-20, 24-26, 15-13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.