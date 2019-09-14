STAUNTON — Ridgeview Christian suffered a 25-9, 25-17, 21-25, 19-25, 15-2 setback Friday night to Blue Ridge Christian in a VACA Central District volleyball match played at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Lewellyn gym.
Graycee McClure led the Crusaders with 12 points.
Ridgeview is right back on the court Monday at Regents School in Charlottesville.
Ridgeview swept the jayvee match, but got swept in the middle school clash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.