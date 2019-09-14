STAUNTON — Ridgeview Christian suffered a 25-9, 25-17, 21-25, 19-25, 15-2 setback Friday night to Blue Ridge Christian in a VACA Central District volleyball match played at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Lewellyn gym.

Graycee McClure led the Crusaders with 12 points.

Ridgeview is right back on the court Monday at Regents School in Charlottesville.

Ridgeview swept the jayvee match, but got swept in the middle school clash.

