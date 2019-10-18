STAUNTON — Ridgeview Christian’s volleyball season came to a crushing end Friday night after the Crusaders suffered a 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23 loss to Regents School in the quarterfinals of the VACA North Region tournament played at Grace Christian.

Emily Campbell and Megan Delikat each had 12 points for the Crusaders.

Regents plays Blue Ridge Christian in the semifinals noon Saturday at Grace Christian.

