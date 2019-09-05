STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian remained perfect on the young volleyball season Thursday night after the Crusaders swept out Mount Carmel Christian 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 in a VACA Central District match.
Emily Campbell sparked the Crusaders with 18 points, while Megan Carver added nine.
Ridgeview (4-0, 3-0) is home again Tuesday for a visit from United Christian Academy.
The Crusaders lost the middle school match with Mount Carmel Christian in three games.
