STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian remained perfect on the young volleyball season Thursday night after the Crusaders swept out Mount Carmel Christian 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 in a VACA Central District match.

Emily Campbell sparked the Crusaders with 18 points, while Megan Carver added nine.

Ridgeview (4-0, 3-0) is home again Tuesday for a visit from United Christian Academy.

The Crusaders lost the middle school match with Mount Carmel Christian in three games.

