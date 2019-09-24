STANARDSVILLE — Ridgeview Christian secured a key VACA Central District volleyball road victory Tuesday night after the Crusaders upended United Christian Academy 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19.

Emily Campbell led the Crusaders with 12 points, while Kaylynn Woody added 11.

Ridgeview swept the jayvee and middle school matches. Alexa Glover had 16 points for the jayvees.

