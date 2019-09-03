STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian rolled to a 25-12, 26-24, 25-21 sweep over the rival Stuart Hall Dragons on Tuesday night in a VACA Central District match.
Emily Campbell led the Crusaders with 22 points, while Cierra Cannon added eight.
Ridgeview is back home Thursday for a visit from Mount Carmel Christian.
Stuart Hall won the middle school match in three games.
