STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian rolled to a 25-12, 26-24, 25-21 sweep over the rival Stuart Hall Dragons on Tuesday night in a VACA Central District match.

Emily Campbell led the Crusaders with 22 points, while Cierra Cannon added eight.

Ridgeview is back home Thursday for a visit from Mount Carmel Christian.

Stuart Hall won the middle school match in three games.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

From staff reports

Tags

Load comments