GREENVILLE - After a magical run to the state finals last season, what does the Riverheads High School volleyball team do for an encore?
Despite losing a pair of key ingredients from the state runner-up team, the Gladiators look to be in midseason form and not missing a beat.
Monday's sweep of 5A Harrisonburg puts the Red Pride at 8-0 in the non-district portion of the regular season schedule.
So, how does a school that is approximately four times smaller dominate a much larger and more diverse team like Harrisonburg?
"There's a bond; we like each other," said junior Lauren Reese, who was a key factor in Monday's win.
Don't call them underdogs because they can play. The Gladiators are overachievers.
"There's a chemistry, we work well with each other and I think we play smart," said sophomore Gracie Fulton.
Monday was the second sweep of the season for Riverheads over the Blue Streaks.
Sophomore Dayton Moore had five digs, 31 assists at setter and three aces, as Riverheads won the first two sets easily, 25-10 and 25-14.
Junior Sydney Phillips had a strong game with 12 kills and five aces, while senior Abbey Eavers put down 11 kills with nine digs, three blocks and an ace.
The Gladiators even had the luxury of experimenting in the third set, as head coach Nyssa Stapleton put in an entirely new rotation and some new players into the lineup.
Adjusting well enough to the changes, Riverheads still won the set 25-21.
"They have been able to handle tough situations and when adversity comes, they've been able to bring themselves out of it," said Stapleton.
Last year's state runner-ups were a closely-knit group.
Stapleton thinks that this year's team is even closer.
"They are comfortable with each other for sure; sometimes I just crack up at how goofy they can be," Stapleton said. "But the goofiness hasn't affected their play on the court."
There are definite goals that the coach and the players have to push themselves.
"We want to see how far we can get," Fulton said. "We have a grind mindset. We are gonna eat bread (i.e. work hard)."
Reese is determined to see the Gladiators get back to states.
"I think we have better chemistry this year and definitely are having fun," Reese said. "The thing that I like is that we're still hitting hard and filling the shoes of the players we lost from last year."
Fulton appreciates her teammates.
"The thing that I like the best is playing with the nicest people," Fulton said.
Last year's success definitely has helped motivate the 2019 team.
"They didn't stop talking about it," Stapleton said. "We are focused and our court coverage and communication are better."
"A lot of our girls played junior Olympics volleyball this summer."
Soon, the Gladiators move into Shenandoah District matches and will play against bigger schools with strong volleyball traditions like 3A Wilson Memorial and Fort Defiance and 2A Stuarts Draft. But playing schools with larger enrollments works well for the Gladiators once Class 1 regionals roll around.
The Gladiators seem to thrive amidst the challenge.
So far, Riverheads has swept seven of the eight matches and has lost only one set (a 3-1 win over 3A Waynesboro).
Oh, and by the way, JV coach Jonathon Frame's team is off to an 8-0 start, too.
