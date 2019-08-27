STAUNTON — The Staunton Storm’s first official girls athletic event under the school’s new name turned into a memorable one.
The Storm opened their 2019 volleyball season Tuesday night with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 nondistrict sweep over the Waynesboro Little Giants in the Paul Hatcher gym.
A new season is always a new beginning, but it went a lot deeper for Staunton with the name transformation.
“This was a big deal,” Staunton junior Gabby Liccione said. “It’s so exciting to create something for the school and show we are here to stay. We are here to make Staunton good.”
And that’s exactly what the Storm did in sweeping out their intercity rival. Waynesboro was in every game, but just couldn’t put together enough sustained runs to earn a win.
“We played hard,” veteran Waynesboro head coach Lori Aleshire said. “We didn’t have a second scrimmage, but the girls worked together. It was a tough loss.
“We just have to learn to finish games,” she said. “We had a lot of mental mistakes at key times. Volleyball is a mental rollercoaster, and you have to learn to play steady through all the ebbs and flows.”
Staunton used a trio of 4-0 spurts in the first game to seize control. The final 4-0 run opened a 22-15 advantage. Waynesboro battled back for a 23-20 deficit, but the Storm finished off the win with back-to-back kills from Sidney Fix and Emma Elam.
The Storm appeared to have the second game well in hand when another Elam kill opened an 18-10 lead, but Staunton suddenly couldn’t keep the ball between the lines, and the Giants tied the score at 20-20.
However, Staunton regrouped and finished strong with a 5-1 spree to capture the second game.
Waynesboro came out hot in the third game, reeling off the first five points. The Giants maintained the advantage until consecutive kills by Csayjah Whitelow sparked a 4-0 spurt that put the Storm ahead for the first time at 16-15.
Kills by Nellie Garrison and Elam increased the margin to 18-16, but Waynesboro refused to go away, tying the game at 20-all on Mariela Ruiz’s ace.
Staunton wrapped up the victory by scoring the match’s final five points, which included a pair of aces from Whitelow.
“We wanted to come in strong and take the match from the start,” Garrison said. “We wanted to be strong from start to finish. I am proud of our effort. We set the tone for the season tonight and will continue to improve.”
Garrison led the Storm with 13 kills, while Whitelow added 10. Liccione had 34 assists. Elam contributed 13 digs and Kellsye Miller 12.
For the Giants, Cierra Bruce had 13 assists and 10 digs. Jada Keene recorded 10 kills and Letizia Smith had 11 digs.
Waynesboro (0-1) is right back on the court Wednesday at Fort Defiance. The Giants’ first two matches were supposed to be at home, but they have to hit the road because of gym construction at the school.
Staunton (1-0) is home against Thursday for a visit from Stonewall Jackson.
The Storm made it a clean sweep by rallying to win the jayvee match 17-25, 25-14, 20-18.