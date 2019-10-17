BUFFALO GAP — The Staunton Storm rolled to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 sweep Thursday night over the Buffalo Gap Bison in Shenandoah District volleyball.

Sidney Fix led the Storm with 15 kills and 13 digs. Gabby Liccione had 44 of the team’s 46 assists along with three aces. Emma Elam added seven kills and four aces, while Csayjah Barber had eight kills. Lily Kopia and Nellie Garrison each had seven kills. Kaelin Strickland registered 10 digs and Kellsye Miller had eight.

Staunton hosts Wilson Memorial on Tuesday, while the Bison travel to Fort Defiance.

