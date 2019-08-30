STAUNTON — Staunton collected its second straight sweep to open the 2019 volleyball season Thursday night as the Storm dominated the Stonewall Jackson Generals 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 in nondistrict action in the Paul Hatcher gym.
Csayjah Whitelow led the power surge at the net with seven kills, while Emma Elam, Sidney Fix, Lily Kopia and Nellie Garrison all had six.
Gabby Liccione had 34 assists. Kelsey Miller tallied 12 digs, while Sarah Becker and Liccione contributed nine apiece.
The Storm (2-0) competes Saturday in the Fluvanna County Invitational along with Buffalo Gap and Fort Defiance from the area.
Staunton also swept the jayvee match by identical 25-13 scores.
