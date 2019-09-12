STUARTS DRAFT — United Christian Academy handed Ridgeview Christian its first loss of the season Tuesday night after sweeping the Crusaders 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 in a VACA Central District match.
Emily Campbell led the Crusaders with eight points.
Ridgeview won the jayvee match 25-8, 25-11 behind Alexa Glover’s 22 points.
The Crusaders also captured the middle school match 17-25, 25-17, 15-11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.