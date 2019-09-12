STUARTS DRAFT — United Christian Academy handed Ridgeview Christian its first loss of the season Tuesday night after sweeping the Crusaders 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 in a VACA Central District match.

Emily Campbell led the Crusaders with eight points.

Ridgeview won the jayvee match 25-8, 25-11 behind Alexa Glover’s 22 points.

The Crusaders also captured the middle school match 17-25, 25-17, 15-11.

