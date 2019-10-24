Waynesboro’s volleyball season ended in disappointment Thursday night as Broadway overcame a two-set deficit to defeat the Little Giants 13-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-6 and 15-11 in the opening round of the Valley District Tournament.
In an incredible momentum swing, the fourth-seeded Gobblers tied up the match with a dominating fourth set and went on to the victory.
“We just fell apart as a team,” said WHS senior Paige Smith, who finished her final match of the season with 31 digs.
But Broadway played aggressively in a closely-contested third set and carried that forward through the rest of the match.
“We started playing not to lose instead of playing to win like we had in the first two sets,” said WHS head coach Lori Aleshire.
The Little Giants, who entered the match as the third seed in the tourney, looked sharp early, roaring out to a 17-6 lead in the first set.
Down the stretch, Smith served a pair of aces and the Little Giants finished the set with confidence.
The Little Giants continued effective play into the second set.
A kill and two aces by Jada Keene, followed by a block by senior Logan O’Neil put Waynesboro ahead 21-12 before a brief Broadway rally.
Keene ended the Gobblers’ rally with another kill on set point as Waynesboro looked for a sweep of the match.
But Broadway had other ideas and regrouped.
“A lot of those first two sets was mental,” said Broadway head coach Emily Thomas. “After the first two sets, we said, ‘right here; right now,’ and we got the belief back.”
Waynesboro found itself playing from behind in the third set, although junior Cierra Bruce’s tip kill tied the set at 12-all.
From there, Broadway took command, and even though Waynesboro got within a point on three occasions, the Gobblers prevailed.
The fourth set was over quickly as Broadway roared out to an insurmountable 10-1 lead, fueled by five consecutive aces by senior Kylie Morris.
This set up the deciding short fifth set.
Waynesboro appeared to be able to shake off the disastrous fourth set and took an early 2-0 lead. But Broadway’s five straight points broke a 4-4 tie and Waynesboro couldn’t recover.
The Little Giants’ student section came to life as Waynesboro pushed back into the set, getting to within 10-9 before Broadway rolled off three straight points.
Kills by Waynesboro’s Kali Jones and Keene kept the Little Giants’ hopes alive, but Hannah Phares ended the drama with a block on match point.
“These are the times when looking back, the girls would wish they would have won,” Aleshire said. “We could’ve gone far. We got the fans back in the stands and that’s what it’s all about. We grew by leaps and bounds and played as a team this year.”
For Waynesboro (8-13), Keene had 14 kills, 19 digs and three aces, while Bruce assisted on 33 points and had 16 digs. Smith added three aces to her 31 digs as the libero. Ryleigh Wood dug up another dozen balls.
Broadway was led by Hannah Beck and Phares with 13 kills each. Morris ended with a total of nine ace serves and Beck added 29 digs.
Broadway (9-15) moves on to play the winner of the Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby match.
