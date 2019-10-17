Waynesboro had to go the distance Thursday night before the Little Giants escaped with a 25-9, 25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 15-9 win over the Harrisonburg Blue Streaks in Valley District volleyball.
Cierra Bruce sparked the Giants with 37 assists, 25 digs and five aces. Paige Smith added six kills, 27 digs and three aces, while Jada Keene had 19 kills and 16 digs. Kaleigh Adcock had seven kills and three blocks, and Jayden Dillard also had seven kills.
Ryleigh Wood tallied 14 digs with Kylie Norman scooping up 11 and Mariela Ruiz 10.
Waynesboro wraps up the regular season at home Tuesday against Turner Ashby. The Valley District tournament begins next Thursday.
