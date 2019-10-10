Waynesboro bounced back into the win column Thursday night after the Little Giants thumped the Broadway Gobblers 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 in Valley District volleyball.

The Giants had lost two straight to Wilson Memorial and powerhouse Rockbridge County after a two-match winning streak. The victory also gave Waynesboro the season sweep of the Gobblers.

Cierra Bruce sparked the Giants with 21 assists, 16 digs, three aces and three blocks. Jada Keene had 11 kills and 11 digs, while Kaleigh Adcock added four kills and four blocks. Paige Smith registered 26 digs and Ryleigh Wood recorded 11 digs.

Waynesboro (6-11, 4-3) travels Tuesday to Spotswood. There are only three matches left in the regular season.

