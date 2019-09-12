STAUNTON — The Western Albemarle Warriors dealt the Staunton Storm a 25-20, 25-14, 25-10 sweep Wednesday night in nondistrict volleyball at the Paul Hatcher gym.
Csayjah Barber and Lily Kopia had five kills apiece for the Storm, while Sarah Becker added four. Gabby Liccione contributed 23 assists and seven digs. Kellsye Miller recorded 10 digs, with Becker collecting five and Sidney Fix four. Barber also had three blocks and Becker two.
The Storm are back in action Tuesday, hosting Grace Christian.
Staunton won the jayvee match in three games.
