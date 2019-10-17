STUARTS DRAFT — Wilson Memorial got back on the winning track Thursday night after the Green Hornets swept the reeling Stuarts Draft Cougars 25-20, 25-12, 28-26 in Shenandoah District volleyball.
The Hornets had dropped their last two matches after winning their first 13.
While Wilson found a win, the slumping Cougars have lost eight straight.
Paris Hutchinson led the Hornets with 21 kills, 13 assists and 11 digs. Laura-Kate Major had 13 digs, while Cassidy Davis added 11 kills and eight digs. Carlee Hatfield contributed six kills.
Wilson continues it’s five-match road trip Tuesday at Staunton. Draft hosts Riverheads the same night.
