FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial volleyball is doing quite nicely in its move up to Class 3 this season.
The unbeaten Green Hornets dominated yet another Class 3 opponent Tuesday night by sweeping away the Spotswood Trailblazers 25-7, 25-10, 25-17 in a nondistrict match.
The sweep was Wilson’s fifth in seven matches, all against Class 3 competition. Western Albemarle was the only team to win games off the Hornets before ultimately falling in five in both meetings, including blowing a 2-0 lead during the final matchup in Crozet.
Wilson (7-0) still has rematches with the Blazers, Monticello and Waynesboro left on its all-Class 3 nondistrict schedule before diving into the Shenandoah District.
Hornet head coach Lauren Grove said the team purposely scheduled all Class 3 teams for the nondistrict tests.
“We didn’t know what to expect in Class 3 as we have never seen a lot of these teams before,” she said. “The competition is good preparation for the postseason, plus it gives us an advantage with the new power rating system that has been put in place.”
In the Shenandoah District, Wilson and Fort Defiance are vying for the automatic berth into the Region 3C tournament, and the power rating is a key component in determining the bid.
“I am glad we are hanging with the teams we have played so far,” said Grove in an understatement.
Longtime Spotswood head coach Jim Roth got his first look at the Hornets, and came away impressed. Roth, who is in his 21st season, doesn’t remember playing Wilson before.
“They are going to fine in Class 3,” he said. “I knew coming in they have a strong team, and they displayed that tonight. They play well together and have the ability to hit their spots, plus they are good on defense.”
Wilson senior Cassidy Davis likes the way the team has responded to the move up.
“We were a bit shocked when we learned about going to Class 3, but we just got to work and started preparing,” she said. “We are working hard to take our place in the new class. I am really happy and excited about how we have come together so far. We have a lot of new players learning their roles, and they have been tremendous. We wouldn’t be where we at now without them.”
The Hornets needed only an hour to dispatch Spotswood, which included a 15-minute first game.
Wilson led from the start of the opening game. Leading 12-5, the Hornets went on a 9-0 spurt that featured two kills apiece from Paris Hutchinson and Carlee Hatfield.
In the second game, the Hornets trailed 4-3 before seizing control with a 7-0 run behind two more kills from Hutchinson. The Blazers closed to gap to 14-9, but Wilson put the game out of reach with a 6-0 blitz that featured three aces from Hutchinson.
Spotswood was the most competitive in the third game, leading 8-4, its biggest margin of the match. The Blazers recovered from a four-point deficit to tie the game at 17-all, but the Hornets finished their business by scoring the last eight points.
“I wasn’t sure how we would come out tonight after playing at Monticello on Monday, and getting back late,” Grove said. “We are playing at our pace and taking control, which is crucial. The girls are working together and showing a great attitude. The attitude is the key.
“I am extremely pleased how the team has responded to the beefed up schedule,” Grove said. “Hopefully we can carry this throughout the season.”
Hutchinson led the Hornets’ attack with 13 kills, 11 assists and four aces. Davis contributed seven kills and nine digs, while Olivia Bower had five kills and 20 assists. Hatfield recorded seven kills and Laura-Kate Major worked the floor for 12 digs.
The Hornets are off until Monday when they travel to Spotswood for one of their remaining rematches.
Wilson lost the jayvee match 25-15, 25-18.
