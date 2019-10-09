FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial cruised to its 10th straight sweep Tuesday night as the Green Hornets whipped the Buffalo Gap Bison 25-15, 25-14, 25-20 in Shenandoah District volleyball.
Unbeaten Wilson (13-0, 3-0) has recorded a sweep in 11 of 13 matches played this season.
The Hornets dominated around the net with 39 kills. Paris Hutchinson led the power parade with 10 kills, while Carlee Hatfield had nine, Olivia Bower eight and Cassidy Davis six.
Hutchinson and Bower combined for 27 of the team’s 31 assists with 15 and 12, respectively.
Freshman Allison Sykes ripped three aces and Hutchinson had two. Laura-Kate Major registered 10 digs, while Hutchinson had nine and Sykes six. Hutchinson added four blocks and Brooke Cason two.
The Hornets embark on a five-match road swing through the district, beginning Thursday at once-beaten Riverheads. Then comes a showdown Tuesday at Fort Defiance for the early dibs on a Region 3C trip. The district receives one automatic berth to regional play, which will either be the Hornets or Indians. There is also one wild-card bid up for grabs from the region.
