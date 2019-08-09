RICHMOND — Cole Holcomb stood out in his time with North Carolina before getting drafted by the Redskins in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The linebacker will now try to stand out at the professional level, and his love of film may help him achieve that.
Holcomb loves watching film. He said it helps him understand the game and continue to get better without having to be on the field.
“The thing I love about film, is you can get unlimited amount of reps,” he said. “It might seem fast that day, you go the film and the next day it slows down.”
Holcomb made 328 tackles in his four years at UNC. As a senior, he was named second-team all-ACC and led the conference with 9.5 tackles per game.
Holcomb is now adjusting to the pro level.
“First day is pretty fast,” he said. “One you get to the film and you start breaking film down, it slows down. That’s the only way. Especially now, taking care of our bodies, cutting down reps.”
That attention to detail has been noticed by Jay Gruden.
“He studies film. He’s the first one up watching tape at 6 a.m., getting coffee and he’s up watching his iPad,” the coach said. “I’ve been very impressed with Cole.”
Gruden has a lot of faith in the fast linebacker and loves his skill set for the position.
“He works extremely hard mentally, which is important for a linebacker. He’s a very hard worker. [He] wants to be great; he has the tools to be great cause he’s got power; he’s got speed; he’s got instincts; he’s got everything you need a for a linebacker as far as skill set.”
Holcomb steps into a group of inside linebackers that is extremely thin and could use a player who can rack up the tackles after the release of last season’s leading tackler, Mason Foster. Holcomb will get a chance to play for a defense with high expectations this upcoming season.
“I got a lot of faith in this defense,” said Holcomb. “I think we can really go be a top defense.”
Holcomb said he has benefited from some of the veteran defensive presences on the roster, and they have helped him learn a lot, including bigger picture lessons.
“In college if you’re athletic you can get away with things. You can read things and react, where you have to anticipate in the league. You have to be able to anticipate motions coming over and adjustments that are going to happen,” he said.
Holcomb has taken notice of his pre-draft analysis and hopes to fix the main issues that scouts knocked him for, specifically, not being able to get off blocks.
“I know people are saying in college he couldn’t really get off blocks, but it’s one thing I’m trying to work on more and more each day, trying to get better each day, so hopefully that’ll be one of my strengths going into the season,” he said.