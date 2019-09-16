CHARLOTTESVILLE - Ridgeview Christian broke a two-match losing streak Monday after the Crusaders survived Regents School 25-20, 19-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-10 in a VACA Central District clash.
Cierra Cannon sparked the Crusaders with 20 points.
The Crusaders travel Thursday to rival Stuart Hall.
Ridgeview lost the middle school match in two games.
