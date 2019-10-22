STUARTS DRAFT — The Riverheads Gladiators got back on the winning side of the ledger with a dominant three-set victory Tuesday evening at Stuarts Draft, winning 25-11, 25-12, 25-15.
The last time the Gladiators were on the court, this past Thursday, they took a grueling five-set loss at district-leading Fort Defiance. The result certainly did not linger.
“We practiced and had a really good practice on Friday,” said Riverheads High Head Coach Nyssa Stapleton. The girls took the weekend off and had a good practice Monday to get ready for this week.”
The score was tied 6-6 in the first set before the Gladiators took control. After a side-out, Sydney Phillips served five straight points for a 12-6 Riverheads lead.
Riverheads led 14-9 when a kill by Kendyl Argenbright made it 15-9 and gave Riverheads the serve. Two kills by Gracie Fulton, a block by Lauren Reese and an ace by Dayton Moore pushed the margin to 19-9.
Riverheads closed out the first set 25-11 with Abbie Eavers adding the final point with a kill.
Draft scored the first five points of the second set. A kill by Hadley May accounted for the first point and Hailey Swink served the next four points.
The Cougars led 7-3 when a kill by Eavers gave Riverheads a side-out. Fulton served the next seven points as the visitors surged ahead. Eavers added three more kills and Fulton served an ace to spark Riverheads to a 12-7 lead.
The lead was 12-9 when kills by Phillips, Eavers and Argenbright pushed the Gladiators ahead 17-9. Draft managed just three more points in the set as the Gladiators pulled away 25-12.
The Cougars put together another quick start in the third set as kills by May and Taylor Slaven helped Draft take a 5-0 lead.
A kill by Michaela Williams put the Cougars up 6-2 and the lead was 7-4 when the Gladiators started to rally. The Cougars tied 7-7 when Fulton served consecutive ace to put Riverheads on top 9-7.
A service ace by Phillips and a kill by Eavers increased the margin to 12-8. Draft hung around as a pair of kills by Williams kept the Cougars within two points, 15-13.
A kill by Phillips was good for a side-out and a 16-13 Riverheads lead. Samantha Persinger served the next five points. Two aces and a kill by Eavers opened up a 21-14 Riverheads lead and the Gladiators went on to close out the third set 25-15.
“Everyone got to play and even with different combinations on the court, the girls kept up the communication and the level of play,” Stapleton said.
Eavers led the Gladiators with 13 kills and Moore added 24 assists. Fulton chipped in with six service aces.
The loss was the 10th straight for the Cougars, now 4-11 overall and 0-7 in district play. Draft hosts Fort Defiance on Thursday.
Riverheads, now 15-2 on the season and 5-2 in the Shenandoah District, returns to action Thursday when the Gladiators make the short trip to Staunton to face the Storm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.