South Division
W L Pct. GB
Waynesboro 19 8 .704 —
Charlottesville 16 11 .593 3
Covington 13 13 .500 5½
Staunton 13 14 .481 6
Harrisonburg 12 13 .480 6
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Strasburg 18 7 .720 —
Woodstock 14 12 .538 4½
New Market 12 16 .429 7½
Winchester 11 15 .423 7½
Purcellville 11 16 .407 8
Front Royal 7 21 .250 12½
Friday’s Games
Charlottesville 9, Staunton 8
Purcellville 9, Front Royal 4
Winchester at Strasburg, ppd. rain
Covington at Harrisonburg, ppd. rain
Woodstock at New Market, ppd. rain
Saturday’s Games
Waynesboro 5, Charlottesville 0
Staunton 5, Covington 2
Woodstock 7, Strasburg 3
Purcellville at Winchester, ppd. rain
Front Royal at New Market, ppd. rain
Sunday’s Games
VBL all-star game at Harrisonburg, late
Monday’s Games
Waynesboro at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Winchester at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.