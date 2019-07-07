                                    South  Division

                                               W     L   Pct.    GB

Waynesboro                   19     8   .704    —

Charlottesville               16     11   .593     3

Covington                       13     13   .500    5½

Staunton                         13     14   .481     6

Harrisonburg                 12     13   .480    6

                                     North  Division

                                            W     L    Pct.     GB

Strasburg                          18     7    .720    —

Woodstock                        14    12   .538   4½

New Market                      12    16   .429   7½

Winchester                       11     15   .423   7½

Purcellville                       11    16   .407    8

Front Royal                       7    21    .250   12½

Friday’s Games

Charlottesville 9, Staunton 8

Purcellville 9, Front Royal 4

Winchester at Strasburg, ppd. rain

Covington at Harrisonburg, ppd. rain

Woodstock at New Market, ppd. rain

Saturday’s Games

Waynesboro 5, Charlottesville 0

Staunton 5, Covington 2

Woodstock 7, Strasburg 3

Purcellville at Winchester, ppd. rain

Front Royal at New Market, ppd. rain

Sunday’s Games

VBL all-star game at Harrisonburg, late

Monday’s Games

Waynesboro at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

Winchester at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments