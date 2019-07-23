The Waynesboro Generals moved one step closer to clinching the Valley Baseball League North Division championship with a 10-4 win over the Charlottesville Tom Sox on Tuesday night at Kate Collins Middle School.
Waynesboro (27-11) scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed in its fourth straight win over Charlottesville (25-15).
The Tom Sox won the first two meetings between the teams this season, but the Generals rallied to pick up their first win over the Tom Sox on July 4 in extra innings, then proceeded to pick up three more victories over Charlottesville, capped by Tuesday night’s triumph, to close out the regular season series between the division rivals.
Waynesboro got started early on Tuesday. Connor Norby brought home the first run in the game in the first inning with a sacrifice fly to left field that allowed Kobe Lopez to score. Gunner Peterson followed with a two-RBI single that plated Jack Murphy and Wes Clarke to give the Generals a 3-0 lead after one.
Charlottesville responded three runs in the top of the second inning to tie the game. Austin Mueller got things started for the Tom Sox with an RBI double to left field, then Paul Giacomazzi drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the lead to 3-2. Cayman Richardson then tied the game at 3-3 with a sacrifice fly to right field to bring home Mueller.
The Generals answered with three more runs in the third inning to take command. Jackson Tate ripped an RBI double to left field to score Jack Murphy, then Clarke scored on a wild pitch to give Waynesboro a 5-3 lead. The Generals capped the inning with an RBI single from Peterson to take a three-run lead.
Waynesboro removed all hope of a Tom Sox comeback with a four-run seventh inning. An RBI single from Murphy started the inning, then Clarke blasted a three-run home run to give the Generals a 10-3 lead. Charlottesville scored one run in the top of the ninth to cap the scoring.
The Generals finished with 10 hits in the game. Clarke led the way for Waynesboro, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Peterson went 2-for-4 with three RBI, while Murphy was 2-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored.
Ryan Andrzejczyk picked up the win on the mound after tossing five innings of scoreless relief for the Generals, who only allowed one Tom Sox run after the first inning. The Waynesboro pitching staff only gave up three hits and struck up 11 Charlottesville batters.
Richardson, who plays collegiately at Virginia, went 1-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Tom Sox.